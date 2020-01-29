Fred Itua, Abuja and Tony John, Port Harcourt

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, disclosed that a new Board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) would be constituted and sent to the National Assembly for confirmation.

In a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, dated December 23, Buhari said the earlier confirmed board would be put on hold to allow the Interim Management Team (IMT) carry out a forensic audit of the NDDC.

Nominees confirmed by the Senate last year are Dr. Pius Odubu, Chairman; Bernard Okumagba, Managing Director; Otobong Ndem, Executive Director of Projects; Maxwell Oko, Executive Director of Finance and Administration; Jones Erue; Victor Ekhator; Nwogu N Nwogu and Theodore Allison.

Others are Victor Antai, Maurice Effiwat, Olugbenga Edema, Uchegbu Kyrian, Aisha Muhammed, Shuaibu Zubairu and Abdullahu Bage.

President Buhari said a new board would be constituted after the IMT led by Dr. Joy Nunieh concludes its forensic investigation of the NDDC.

Meanwhile, the Coalition of Civil Societies for Good Governance and Change Initiative (CCSGGC) has vowed to resist any attempt by some persons to slander Nunieh.

The coalition stated this, yesterday, in Port Harcourt at a press conference to address allegations that Dr. Nunieh was in possession of a fake National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate.

Convener of the CCSGGC, Ogenyi Okpokwu, described the accusation as “sickening mendacity and hearsay even in its most sophisticated scrutiny.”

Okpokwu described Nunieh as a woman of virtue that was highly respected.

“The acting MD’s persecution isn’t surprising, especially, after being given an uphill task of sanitising the agency by ordering a forensic audit of the NDDC.

“So far so good, the coalition believes Dr. Nunieh has so far altered the status quo by diligently and boldly flushing the rot in the system, which hasn’t quite gone too well with many. It is on this ground, however, that CCSGGC warned these disgruntled persons or groups to steer clear the acting MD’s case or get ready to be disgraced by Nigerians.

“The traducers and antagonists could not grab a copy of Nunieh’s alleged fake NYSC discharge certificate to convince the doubting public. It is commendable that the NDDC boss has her eyes fixated on sanitising and repositioning the NDDC for optimal performance beneficial to the region. So, any attempt to distract her focus will not be condoned or tolerated,” Okpokwu said.