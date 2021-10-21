From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has written to commend the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, on the successful hosting of the just concluded Mid-Term Ministerial Performance Review Retreat organized for Ministers, Permanent Secretaries and top Government functionaries which took place at the State House Conference Centre between 11th -12th October, 2021.

According to a statement by Director (Information), Willie Bassey, Buhari who presided over the two-day retreat, attributed the success of the Retreat to the hard work and commitment of the SGF in the handling of state matters.

He commended the SGF and the entire staff of the Cabinet Affairs Office in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in a letter which reads:

“The success of the retreat is something to be proud of. You and your team made it happen. Please accept my congratulations”

The Retreat which was organized to review the level of implementation of the Ministerial Mandates along the 9-Priority Areas, identify key impediments to implementation and re-strategize on how to accelerate delivery of results.

The SGF, while briefing the staff in a post retreat meeting, thanked the Permanent Secretary and staff of the Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU) who worked tirelessly with both local and international partners to make the event a success.

He reiterated the directive of the President to immediately convene quarterly coordination meetings for each priority area based on the collaborative result framework.

He noted that the objective was to ascertain the status of implementation across the 9 priority areas, identify bottlenecks and proffer immediate solutions.

The SGF pledged that he would do his best to continually support the staff of the Cabinet Affairs Office and the Delivery Unit for effective service delivery.

In his words: “Let me reassure you of our commitment to addressing the challenges being faced at the Cabinet Affairs Office. To this effect, I have directed that the monthly overhead allocation of the CAO be increased. We will also explore every opportunity we have to provide improved welfare for our staff”.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office, Mr. James Sule, expressed appreciation to Mr. President for the commendation and also thanked the SGF for the leadership and support he has provided which enabled the Office to succeed.

He pledged the loyalty of his staff to the SGF and promised to carry out all directives of Mr. President with regard to the Retreat.

