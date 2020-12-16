I find it unbelievable that farmers whose numbers were put at 43 to 110 were murdered by Boko Haram vagabonds on Saturday, November 28, in Zabarmari village in the Jere Local Government area of Borno State, and President Muhammadu Buhari did not consider it important for him to have personally visited and commiserate with the people of the community. I also find it outrageous, another word for shocking, grossly cruel or offensive, that he did not see it worthwhile for him to have gone to sympathize with the parents of the students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in his own Katsina State where about 668 out of 884 were kidnapped last Friday.

As at the time this was written on Monday afternoon 333 – 520 of the students were still said to be with their captors. If the massacre of the farmers and the abduction of the students had taken place in the South and in largely Christian communities, people in these parts of the country would have had a different opinion. They would have believed that President Buhari behaved the way he has done because he is a northerner and a fanatical and fundamentalist Muslim.

But with the genocide and seizures happening in Muslim North to which Buhari belongs, it just shows that the President is not a caring person and one who behaves as is expected of a normal human being. At the time the students were kidnapped Buhari was in the same Katsina State on a week’s holiday. By the way he has acted, the President also portrays himself as someone who does not believe that there is a Day of Judgment which is in the Qur’an that I believes he reads often. As a Muslim, Buhari should know that he would give an account of all he did on earth when he dies.

During the campaigns in 2014 – 2015 and 2018 – 19, the President promised to end insecurity or bring it down substantially. But he has not done this in the near six years he has been in office rather the situation has been worsening since he assumed office after his re – election last year. All to his credit is that he liberated 14 or 17 local government areas Boko Haram occupied in Borno State before he came on board on May 29, 2015. But he has since gone to sleep and the security situation has been worsening week – after – week.

In all that has been happening in the country in the last two years, it is members of the Senate and House of Representative that should be blamed for the frightening and depressive security situation in the country. For about a year now they have been urging President Buhari to change the Service Chiefs but he has refused even when their tenures have expired and they have proved incapable of reducing or stopping insecurity.

Although no one is sure changing them can end insecurity immediately but it is sensible that new officers are brought in to see if there would be change or not. The pathetic situation we are in which Buhari has made Nigeria the laughing stock of the international community makes it necessary to try him for impeachment. Did Chadian soldiers, whose country is not as rich or populous as Nigeria within a few days, not drive Boko Haram insurgents away from their territory? Of course, they are not better than Nigerian soldiers. The issue is the incapable and inefficient person we have as president.

The problem is that the northern dominated Senate and House of Representatives we have would not want to do impeach Buhari because the Vice – President who would replace him is Professor Yemi Osinbajo, a Yoruba man, and one whose ethnic group had produced a President for eight years in Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (1999 – 2007). Aside this, Osinbajo himself has been Vice – President for five years and seven months.

But what the situation we are in calls for is that if Osinbajo replaces Buhari he should not be allowed to choose a Vice – President and must be given three months to reduce or end the nation’s insecurity. If he fails the President of the Senate should take – over with the constitution dictating what follows.

With several thousands of young graduates unemployed and thousands are being produced every year, I pray that the situation will not arise that there will be a bloody revolution in this country, or the type of late Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings’ ruthless military take – over in Ghana in 1979. From February 28 to March 28, 2018 I wrote a series titled: Nigeria, tethering towards revolution, I hope the ENDSARS peaceful protest of October which later became a bloody uprising is not a warning sign of its possibility and imminence.

It was after I sent in my script for last week’s column that I realized that I had not finished discussing General Abdulsalami Abubakar’s matter. So, I will first have to do that before writing on General Ibrahim Babangida who I promised to showcase today. With me writing last week that I should be punished on the Day of Judgment if I am lying on General Abubakar’s issue, he should know that my statements in this series are nothing but the truth. Consequently, he would have himself to blame if he ignores my advice to constantly pray for forgiveness before he dies.

If he had organized the spiritual cleansing Almighty God told him to carry out before handing – over to President – elect, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on May 29, 1999 the ceaseless tragedies in the country in the last 21 years would not have happened. This was that he should get the Chief Imams in Abuja and the 36 states’ capital to each organize 41 Muslim clerics to fast and pray for seven days for the well – being of the country.

Several thousands of people have been murdered by insurgents and kidnappers and there have been large – scale destruction of properties in the last 21 years. As a result, General Abubakar should know that on the Day of Judgment that Almighty God will take up with him his ignoring His message I conveyed to him in April 1999.

That he ignored the message because he didn’t know me to be a renowned prophet or servant of the Lord will be no valid excuse for him to make. I published a book in September 2004 with the caption: Nigeria Set Aside by God for Greatness & the untold story of June 12 annulment on the orders of the Ancient of Days. And on His instruction I sent a copy to each of Generals Abubakar and Babangida in their Minna homes on Saturday, July 24, a month and nine days before the book was launched in Lagos.

A friend, Dr. Akanni Omole helped me deliver the copies to the aides of the two Generals. This was the note the army officer who received Abubakar’s copy wrote that day: “I Captain M. Jackson collected a copy of a book “Nigeria Set Aside by God for Greatness from Dr. A. A. Omole on behalf of Gen. (Dr.) A.A. Abubakar for onward delivery.”

According to Dr. Omole, Captain Jackson told him that his boss said they must always write such a note because he likes reading books but some that were brought were not handed – over to him. But with his order all his books have been delivered to him since there is evidence on who collected them on his behalf.

Given this, I believe General Abubakar must have read my book and that he would have seen on Pages 19 and 20 that on the day God sent me to him that I made the point that He should give the assignment to a northern Muslim cleric because as a southerner and a Christian that Abubakar would ignore me and the message. The Lord’s reply was “who are you to tell me who to send to Abubakar?” He followed up giving me seven days to get His message delivered to Abubakar who was to hand – over power to Chief Obasanjo about six weeks later, on May 29, 1999.

