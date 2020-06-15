Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with the Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is said to be connected with the recent killings reported in the state.

The state government had confirmed the death of 81 persons in an attack that was carried out on Gubio Local Government Area of Borno.

Seven persons, including a village head, were also said to have been abducted by the insurgents.

The Presidency in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had suggested that the President would be meeting with the state governor on the matter.

Shehu had said the president, who was expecting a detailed briefing by the state governor on the outcome of his visit to the affected communities, said the ‘primordial nature of the killings is particularly shocking because it happened not long after the Ramadhan and Eid, and the country is preparing to celebrate the Democracy Day.’

The president had while condemning the attack charged the armed forces to sustain their ‘recent string of successes against the terrorists to extract a heavy price from the attackers, and bring back all those they kidnapped as well as the large number of cattle rustled.’