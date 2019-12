Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdelfattah el-Sisi, have pledged to collaborate to eradicate the menace of terrorism in parts of Africa.

Special Adviser to the President Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement said both leaders made the pledge when Buhari had an audience with the Egyptian President on the sidelines of the Aswan Forum on Sustainable Peace and Development in Africa taking place in Egypt.

The Egyptian leader briefed President Buhari on efforts of his government on counter terrorism, particularly on the Sinai and the borders with Libya.

Buhari said that countries of the West African sub-region were already in close collaboration towards combatting terrorism by setting up a multinational task force. He said since terrorism was a worldwide phenomenon, more collaborative efforts were needed to rein in the menace.

According to President Buhari: “Together with other West African leaders, we are working hard to ensure that terrorism is eradicated. It is also important that the conflicts in North of Africa particularly in Libya do not frustrate our efforts. We seek your cooperation in this regard.”

On his part, President el-Sisi appreciated President Buhari for honouring his invitation to participate in the gathering and for his contributions.