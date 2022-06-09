From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed, yesterday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari will address Nigerians on June 12, to mark this year’s Democracy Day.

Mohammed, at a press briefing in Abuja, noted that events had been lined up to mark the day like a public lecture which is to to hold on Friday 10th June, at the National Mosque.

He said: “In compliance with the presidential directive, Democracy Day has been celebrated annually on June 12.

“This year’s celebration will mark

the fourth time that the Day will be marked on June 12, following

celebrations in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

“On Sunday, June 12, there will be presidential broadcast in the morning,” he said.

He said the recognition of Moshood Abiola as a democratically elected president should be appreciated by Nigerians, adding that no government before President Buhari had the courage to do the needful.

“I993 had a lot of changes in the history of Nigeria which is the first free and fair election that was annulled.

“No government before now had the courage to accept that M.K.O Abiola won the election.

“Before now he was referred to as the assumed winner, it took the courage of Mr president to say that truly is democracy day.

“What we are celebrating is paying tribute not just to M.K.O Abiola, but to thousands of Nigeria, who lost their lives in struggle for democracy,” he said.

