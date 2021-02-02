From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has assured Bayelsans that President Muhammadu Buhari will complete ongoing federal projects in Bayelsa State.

Sylva, who spoke during a town hall meeting organised by his ministry in Yenagoa, the state capital, identified some of the projects as the Brass Fertilizer Plant, the Oil and Gas Industrial Park at Ogbia, the Oloibiri Museum and the Petrochemical Plant in Polaku.

A statement by his aide, Julius Bokoru, said Sylva described the projects as interventionist, saying they were strategically designed to create jobs in the state.

Sylva, a former governor of the state, underscored the need for all to work together to make Bayelsa a peaceful and investment-friendly destination.

Answering question on the status of the Nembe-Brass Road from stakeholders, he disclosed the Federal Government is still at the planning stage and promised the road construction would be done in phases.

He said: “Peace attracts investors and investors attracts development. The era of lawlessness has passed, this is the 21st century and, at this point, everyone should be talking about development and growth.”

Stakeholders, who attended the meeting hailed Buhari for his massive developmental strides and also requested a continuation of the current momentum