By Chukwudi Nweje

Minister of Information and Orientation, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration would continue to invest massively in infrastructure development despite challenges.

The minister, who stated this at the end of year press conference, in Lagos, yesterday, listed the fight against insecurity, growing the economy, reforming the oil sector to spur more investments, emplacing world-class infrastructure, providing social safety net for the poor and harnessing the huge opportunities in the Information and Communications Technology (ITC) sector as areas where the administration scored high marks.

He said the Second Niger Bridge in Obosi, Anambra State was at a 78 per cent completion stage and would be ready by November 2022. He said the project which spans from Asaba in Delta State to Ozubulu and Ogbaru in Anambra State would come with other supporting infrastructure that include a 1.59 kilometre long bridge and 10.3km length of approach roads.

“Also to be constructed is a new cloverleaf interchange at Onitsha-Owerri Road. Several culverts and drainage structures will also be constructed. There is also the 360-meter bridge at Ikom in Cross River State, which was completed in 2021 and awaiting commissioning; the 400-meter border bridge between Nigeria and Cameroon at Mfum and Ekok, which was also completed in 2021 and is now awaiting commissioning.”

Mohammed said the armed forces was able to neutralise several domestic threats and also participated in international peacekeeping missions towards achieving their military and political goals. He also said the administration was able to grow the economy during the year despite the global Coronavirus and its effect on the world economy.

The minister said the administration accomplished what no other administration could do in the past 20 years with the signing of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

“The passage and signing into law of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) is a landmark achievement. Many have described it as the most profound event in the Nigerian oil and gas space in the last 20 years. The PIA is envisaged to foster investment in the industry and delineate responsibilities to the various institutions,” he said.

On insecurity he said the effectiveness of the military was enhanced by the leadership provided by Buhari and the unwavering commitment of the armed forces and its leadership.

“The procurement of modern platforms for the armed forces has also gone a long way in raising the level of their operational readiness and efficiency, in addition to boosting their capabilities. During the period under review, the army procured 160 MRAPS, 150 trucks and 60 APCs to improve its equipment holding. Various kits were equally provided for troops.”

This is in addition to the provision of accommodation for troops and the recruitment of over 10,000 personnel into the Army. The Nigerian Navy (NN), for its part, commissioned the FALCON EYE Maritime Domain Awareness Capability, the third locally-built Seaward Defense Boat, one helicopter, 4 inshore patrol boats and 90 Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats. Over 1,500 personnel were recruited into the Navy during the year. The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) took delivery of 12 Super Tucanos and 3 JF-17 Thunder Fighter Aircraft and other platforms with which it has conducted several Air interdictions, provided close air support to ground troops and destroyed several illegal structures and equipment belonging to terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements.”