From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have expressed confidence in the ability and capability of President Muhammadu Buhari to resolve all the nation’s security challenges.

The party stated this while laudeding Plateau Governor, Solomon Lalong for his leadership style, vision and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria.

The governors under the umbrella of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) felicitated with the governor on his 58 birthday anniversary.

In a statement by its chairman, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the governors acknowledged Lalong’s contributions to the governors forum through his insightful and resolute inputs.

Titled ‘Birthday felicitation with Simon Lalong’ the forum said: “PGF joins Lalong, Plateau State Governor and Chairman, Northern Governors Forum, to celebrate his birthday. Under the leadership of our party, we acknowledge your contributions to our team of progressive governors through your insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Plateau State as well as the entire northern Nigeria and at the national level. As Governor of Plateau State, through all the development initiatives being implemented by your APC-led government, you represent the shining light of our politics. Once more, as we rejoice with Simon Lalong, we also reiterate our commitment to the Federal Government under the leadership of President Buhari to resolve all the nation’s security challenges. Congratulations and Happy Birthday Simon Bako Lalong.”