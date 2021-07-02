From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has assured that President Muhammadu Buhari would continue to work for the progress of the country, with a focus on leaving behind stronger democratic institutions and culture that will continue to drive development.

Deputy Director for Information (DDI), State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, in a statement, said the presidential spokesman stated this when he received an award from Progressive Councillors Forum (PCF), an association of past and present elected councillors, led by its Chairman, Sunday Yusuf Achor, at State House, yesterday.

Adesina said the president remains focused on the goal of a greater Nigeria, delivering the gains of democracy to every citizen and working with organisations, particularly those directly involved with the grassroots to promote good governance and development.

“We will continue to support anything that will strengthen democracy. We will continue to be part of anything that will ensure progress for the work of the President,’’ he said.

The presidential spokesman assured the PCF that the administration would also welcome partnerships that propagate the policies and actions of President Buhari’s government, especially in communities.

Presenting the award titled, “Warrior of Truth and Tangible Development’’ to Adesina, the PCF Chairman said the decision to recognise his efforts in ensuring effective communication was collective, adding that the organisation would continue to support the work of the administration.

“We are the closest elected officials to the people. We are custodians of the people. Our association consists of both serving and past councillors. Our coming here is a child of necessity putting into consideration your antecedents. We see you as a warrior of truth and tangible development and have decided to give you this award as an encouragement. We will partner with you to translate information into languages that the ordinary people will understand,’’ Achor said.

He praised the presidential spokesman for always standing for the truth, adding that most of his sacrifices and dedication to informing people on what is right and fair will be appreciated by many, while others will be more candid in assessment after he has left the office.

