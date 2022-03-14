From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, , Abuja

Senator Tanko Al-Makura, one of the aspirant for the chairmanship race for the All Progressives Congress (APC), has reacted to purported endorsement of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as consensus candidate for the national chairmanship by President Muhammedu Buhari.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, he said Buhari was known for his uprightness and passion for due process, adding that anything from the president must come through due process and not unnamed sources.

Sources at the meeting President Buhari had with governors before he travelled for the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) at 50 in Nairobi, Kenya, had said APC’s governors’ request for him to change his mind on his preference for Adamu met a brickwall.

Reminded of a report that he was daring the president by going ahead with his campaign when he had endorsed somebody else, Al-Makura said: “No. The sources of information were not authentic. They were not genuine. And I know what Mr. President stands for, he always stands for what is right and for due process. Unless I have an authoritative source of information that is clear, I still have my doubts. I have many avenues through which I can reach Mr. President and people around him. And since those speculation did not come through those avenues, I consider them as a speculation. That is why as I speak with you, my campaign is going with a different tempo to ensure that my campaign is going far and wide to await the next line of action as directed by the party leadership.”

Asked why he was optimistic that he would win, Almakura said: “Yes, I’m very optimistic. I am always an optimist until things prove themselves otherwise. And what has really given me the hope for this optimism is the uprightness of Mr. President and his passion for due process. So I believe that whatever comes from Mr. President must come through a process. And I consider the process for the emergence of leadership, I believe it’s going to be transparent. I believe it’s going to be fair. And I believe it is going to conform with the articles and sections of the Constitution dealing with that.”

The former Nasarawa governor also said it would be a disservice if as a committed member of APC he fails to show interest in leading the party to be able to add value to its administration.

“What I’m bringing to the table is the experience I’ve garnered over time. Particularly, my participation in the merger taking into consideration the unanimity and total submission that the different tendencies in this country have had to do to ensure that we come as one united indivisible people with one destiny is something we must sustain, is something we must promote.”

