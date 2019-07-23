Imo State governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2019 election, Senator Hope Uzodimma has called on leaders to avoid making inflammatory statements that could worsen security challenges in the country

He also called on Igbo living in the north and Fulani herdsmen in the south to remain at their duty posts and not panic or rush back home out of fear for their security, assuring that the Federal Government would protect them.

Senator Uzodinma reacted, during a town hall meeting in his Omuma country home in Imo State, to the recent order by a coalition of some groups in the north, to Fulani herdsmen in the south to return home.

He urged both Igbo and Fulani across the state to keep faith with the assurances given by President Muhamadu Buhari that the security of lives and property of all Nigerians is guaranteed.

Uzodinma cautioned politicians against heating up the polity by politicizing security matters.