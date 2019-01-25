Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has said the South West will reciprocate President Muhammadu Buhari’s kind gestures to the region by ensuring he gets landslide victory in the February 19 presidential election.

Besides, the governor said Buhari’s impressive performance across the country, since coming on board, is enough reason for the people to vote for him for a second term.

Ajimobi, who is also the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Oyo South senatorial district in the coming election, declared this at a meeting with 67 interest groups in the state, in company with the APC governorship candidate, Adebayo Adelabu, and party Chairman, Akin Oke.

Among these were traders’ associations, drivers’ unions, market and food sellers associations, Christian and Muslim bodies, independent broadcasters, artistes and youth groups.

Apart from keeping faith with an illustrious son of the region, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, as his running mate, Ajimobi said Buhari has done for the SouthWest what had eluded the region under the 16 years of the Peoples Democratic Party leadership.

The governor said: “Buhari is not a match for other candidates in the presidential race. This election will indicate if Nigerians really want progress or retrogression. You cannot compare a lion with a cat, although they are both in the cat family.

“It will be an election between light and darkness; an election between pig and cattle egret. It is an election between integrity and corruption. After 16 years of looting, they have come back like nothing has happened.

“They abandoned the most important road in the entire South West, if not the country, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for 16 years, Buhari came and started fixing it. He started the light rail project along the same axis and it is almost completed.

“I trust our people. They are the most sophisticated when it comes to politics, so they have made up their minds. They will vote Buhari and he will record a landslide victory in the South West. We will reciprocate these kind gestures.”

In his remarks, Adelabu appealed to the people of the state to support him in the race for Agodi Government House; to enable him consolidate on Ajimobi’s achievements, especially enthronement of peace and security.

He stressed that the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, laid a solid foundation for the development of Lagos when he ruled for eight years, which he said successive progressive administration built upon.