Frontline APC leader in Lagos State, Alhaji Monsuru Alao Owolabi has expressed the optimism that President Muhammadu Buhari will support the presidential aspiration of APC Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said anyone who has the sincere love of Nigeria at heart would have no option but to support the aspiration of the ex-Lagos State Governor.

Speaking as Chief Guest of Honour at an all- night inauguration and induction ceremony organised for an APC stalwart, Alhaji Ibrahim, Alao Megida, into the Orepeju Social Club, Cemetery street Ebute Metta Lagos, Owolabi said President Buhari earlier contested presidential elections three times without success, until Tinubu’s heroic and sacrificial intervention, which saw Buhari’s presidential dream coming to reality for the first time.

“Asiwaju at that time had the opportunity to insist on running for presidency, considering his formidable hold on the south-west and his great political clout that cuts across the nation, but he rather conceded the position to Buhari. This is why I have no doubt that Buhari will throw in his whole-hearted support on Asiwaju, because one good turn deserves another,” said Owolabi who is also Chairman, Co-ordinating committee on SWAGA, Lagos State Branch.

Also speaking, the Oba elect of Iwaya kingdom Alhaji Babatunde Adegbenroke Ajaga, remarked that Asiwaju’s spectacular achievements both as the governor of Lagos-state, coupled with his heroic feat as arrow-head of the progressive forces, which engineered the formation of the APC, going ahead from that premise to lead the progressive forces to oust the presidential incumbent from power to pave way for Buhari were staggering feat which border on legendary proportion

Commissioner of Environment and Water resources, Tunji Bello, represented by Alhaja Folashade Morenikeji, Women Leader, Mainland Independent Group, urged all Nigerians irrespective of tribe or religion to vote for Asiwaju. Alhaja Morenikeji also seized the opportunity to commend the leader and founder of the Mainland Independent Group, Alhaji Megida, for his immense stead-fastness in espousing Asiwaju’s progressive politics over the years without wavering.