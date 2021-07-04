From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

There was mild drama at the headquarters of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, located along Airport road, Lugbe, Abuja, on Sunday, when officials of the Department of State Security Services (DSS), stormed the church to effect arrest of some youths who took their campaign for the exit of President Muhammadu Buhari to church.

The youths, about 10 of them, were said to had wore T-Shirt with inscription #BuhariMustGo to the church, possibly, to draw more supporters to their camp and amplify their call for exit of the President whom they accused of being nepotic, sectional and lacked the capacity to transform the country.

It was gathered that the youths stayed all through first service and listened to the message attentively, and had to yeild to call for salvation (altar call) for those who want to give their lives to Christ or re-dedicate their lives to Christ, but were accosted on their way out of the church by the local church security officials on a suspect of a foul play.

They were detained by the local church officials for several hours while awaiting the arrival of the officials of the DSS for further action.

However, calls, text and whatsapp messages sent to some church officials including the close aides of the Senior Pastor of the Church, Dr. Paul Enenche, for further clarifications on the matter returned unanswered.

However, a worshipper identified as Jackson, confirmed the dramatic event that happened at the premises of the Dunamis Church on Sunday, commending the local church security officials for professionally handling the matter which could have been misinterpreted to be that the church was supporting/sponsoring uprising against the government.

The worshipper confirmed that the youths appeared in the church with a T-Shirt bearing #BuhariMustGo inscription and even appeared in front of the altar as first time worshippers.

Meanwhile, the human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, confirmed to Daily Sun that 10 his men were harassed, intimidated and arrested at the Dunamis church for appearing in a T-Shirt with inscription #BuhariMustGo on it.

He said: “These youths are church members who were in the church for normal Sunday service. They even had to appear at the front of the church for altar call. When they were leaving, they were accosted by the church security officials to cover the inscriptions on their shirts.

“The church security officials blocked them and insisted that they must cover the #BuhariMustGo inscriptions on their shirts. When they hesitated, the church security officials detained them at the church security post and began to molest them. The youths were forced to delete the live streaming videos they were doing on Facebook and other social media networks.

“They were 10 in number but five had already left with the car that brought them. The other five that were arrested were waiting for the second car to come pick them up when they were arrested.

“While on detention, the church security officials invited the DSS officials who came in a hilux van and two power bikes to pick the youths from the church. That was what transpired. I don’t know their way about now, and I have tried to reach the church including the Senior Pastor, Dr. Paul Enenche, but no response.”