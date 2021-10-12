From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, described President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration as productive and remarkable in the past two years.

He said between May 29, 2019 and August 31,2021, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held 52 meetings and granted 579 approvals, comprising 381 contracts, 110 policies and 88 briefs/notes.

He stated this at the opening ceremony of the Mid-Term Ministerial Performance Review Retreat, yesterday, in Abuja.

The SGF said overall, the total number of contracts, policies and briefs/notes approved by FEC between November 2015 and August 2021 stood at 1, 403, comprising 878 contracts, 319 policies and 206 briefs and notes.

“From the above, the 878 contracts approved by FEC have mostly targeted the provision of infrastructure, geared towards enabling faster economic growth and development. In the same vein, the analysis also shows that the government remained focused on its cardinal responsibility of responsively addressing the myriads of needs and challenges of its citizens through the 319 approved policies initiated during the period.”

Mustapha said with the introduction of ministerial mandates by the president, there was greater clarity of expectations of MDAs on deliverables of government priorities to achieve demonstrable results.

“Today, there are embedded systems for performance management and improved accountability and transparency for the delivery of services to citizens. The key focus of this mid-term ministerial retreat is to review the status of progress towards the delivery of the nine priority areas.”

Mustapha said the initiative was intended to harness collective contributions towards generating practicable solutions that would guarantee the level of impact government functionaries would be proud of by the end of their tenure.

He said the exercise was also aimed at deepening collaboration and enhancing cohesion among cabinet members for efficient and effective service delivery.

He said the retreat provided opportunity for government functionaries to collectively assess performances against the ministerial mandates.

He said the retreat was also meant to track the progress of commitment to deliver the development aspirations captured in the nine priority areas adopted at the 2019 Presidential Retreat.

Among the nine priority areas are building a thriving and sustainable economy, enhance social inclusion and reduce poverty, enlarge agricultural output for food security and export, attaining energy sufficiency in power and petroleum products and expansion of transport and other infrastructural development.

