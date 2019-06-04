Steve Agbota

Apapa residents Monday, blasted the Federal Government over the failure of the Presidential Taskforce to remove the gridlock on Apapa ports roads after the expiration of the 72 hours order issued by President Buhari Muhammadu.

Their reaction is coming following concerns that 75 to 80 per cent of properties in Apapa are now empty, while 65 to 70 per cent businesses are said to have left the environment as a result of the gridlock and bad port access roads.

The residents lamented that the trailers and trucks are gradually returning to Eko, Ijora, and Wharf roads after the 72 hours order expired. The residents who spoke to Daily Sun said the 72 hours order issued by the Federal Government for the trailer drivers to vacate the roads has turned out a mere political gimmick to gain political scores before Nigerians. They however argued that before anybody can do anything on the roads, especially the Tincan Island port and Oshodi Expressway, therewould be need for government to create truck parks within and outside Lagos.

They stated that after the truck parks must have been created, government needs to fix the roads within a specific period, followed by a call-up system, stressing that these steps will eventually end the gridlock around the ports within a short period of time.

Also speaking, Mr. Anthony Akinola, an Apapa resident, who is into haulage business said, “four years ago, I can remember vividly that the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, said Buhari’s administration was going to provide rail system within the port but today nothing like that has happened. Government can provide rail system for ports to ease the pressure on the roads. It is possible because we have the money.

“For them to have come out few weeks to take another four years in office and give order of 72 hours for trailers to evacuate the roads was pure political gimmick, which they know cannot work. The problem we have in Apapa today is the result of infrastructure deficit, corruption and lack of enforcement, which have been the major challenges on the path to developing Nigeria’s maritime industry.”

He said that some of the existing infrastructure in the ports, especially the ports in Lagos, are over 40 years old, saying that 80 per cent of properties in Apapa are empty while businesses are being relocated or shut down.