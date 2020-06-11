Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Affairs, Babafemi Ojudu and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, have traded invective over alleged poor performance of the Fayemi-led administration.

The senator, who represented Ekiti Central in the Seventh Senate, said yesterday, during a telephone chat with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, that there was lack of governance in the state and scored the Fayemi-led administration low in performance.

He said Governor Fayemi has, since his two years in office, not impacted positively in the lives of the people.

“Where is the focus on the people now? Is it roads the government is constructing? Is it providing employment? Is it providing foods? Where is the governance? I want you to do a search on google and tell me where the projects are.

“Take Borno and also Ekiti. Look at what Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has done since he was sworn in till today and then take a look at what Ekiti governor has done since he was sworn in. Let us compare the two, when they tell you there is no money, is Zulum in charge of the Central Bank or he is receiving more than what Ekiti is being given?

“What is the population of Borno and what is the population of Ekiti State? You could take three Ekiti States out of Borno. Compare the ratio of the population of Borno to what is going there and the ratio of our population and what is coming here,” he said.

Ojudu, who chided Fayemi for running the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), like a one man show and a puppeteer, said the governor has not called any meeting of party leaders or caucus meeting since he was sworn in almost two years on.

“They have not call any meeting of leaders of the party. No meeting, no caucus, I don’t know how one man can run a show of the party. He is a puppeteer. He beats the drum and others just dance to it.

In a swift reaction, Governor Fayemi, who spoke through his Special Assistant on Media and Public Communication, Segun Dipe, said contrary to what the senator said, there was governance in the state.

He said Ojudu is trying to abuse the minds of the people against the good intentions of the governor.

Dipe said Ojudu was sounding like an outsider who had lost touch with what was happening in the state.

“Ojudu is guilty of what people is accusing him of. We believe his appointment cannot be divorced from being an Ekiti man.

“What you don’t understand you will always see fault in it. For now, he is excused from seeing the negative side because he is already a stranger and alien to the people and the party.

“He is practising deliberate amnesia. He chooses to forget what he wants to forget and remembers what he wants to remember. In the long run, there is governance and there is APC in Ekiti State,” he said.