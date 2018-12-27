Paul Omokuvie, BauchiI

Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives) Hon. Kawu Sumaila, has said that his presence at a function organised in honour of Speaker Yakubu Dogara, demonstrated that democracy is at work in Nigeria.

Kawu made the assertion on Wednesday during a thanksgiving ceremony organised by Dogara’s constituents under the aegis of Gobbiya Area Development Association’ (GADA) held at Gobbiya community, Bogoro Local Government to appreciate him for the numerous projects he attracted to the area.

Recall that following a no-love-lost relationship between the National Assembly and the president, Dogara and the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and some lawmakers defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said: “My presence here shows true democracy. I am in APC and I am working in the office of President Buhari but l’m with Dogara. I came to celebrate with him because he is our friend, he is our colleague. I’m the liaison between the executive and the parliament and I enjoy the contributions of Speaker Dogara who works for the unity and development of Nigeria.”

The President’s aide said there was a lot to learn from the attributes of Dogara whom he said had displayed exceptional team spirit and leadership qualities that have endeared him to many lawmakers.

He said: “He joined us in 2007 and from there, we identified him as one of the emerging leaders of our time because he is respecting the border between the origin and tribe of the House of Reps we belonged to. Therefore, Dogara came, embraced this bridge between religious and tribal diversity and state and other differences.”