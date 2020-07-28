The Federal Government says recent allegations of monumental corruption in a number of government agencies is not a sign that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s fight against corruption is waning.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed gave the position on Tuesday in Abuja at a media briefing on the state of the nation.

The minister reiterated that the fight against corruption, a cardinal programme of the Administration, is alive and well.

“As you are all aware, Nigerians have recently been inundated with allegations of monumental corruption in a number of government agencies, including the NDDC, NSITF and the anti-corruption agency, EFCC.

“Many, especially naysayers, have misinterpreted these developments as a sign that the Administration’s fight against Corruption is waning.

“In fact, the main opposition PDP has latched onto the developments to call for the resignation of Mr. President, a call that is nothing but infantile!,” he said.

The minister noted that the revelations, especially the investigation of the nation’s anti-corruption Czar, have shown that the Administration is not ready to sweep any allegation of corruption under the carpet.

He said the revelations have equally shown that there is no sacred cow in the fight against corruption by the government.

“Unlike the PDP, we will not cover up for anyone, including the members of our party and government, who faces corruption allegations.

“Our fight against corruption is blind to party affiliation, position in government and any other consideration.

“ If the nation’s anti-corruption Czar can be investigated, then the fight against corruption cannot be deemed to be fake, neither can it be said to be waning,” he said.

The minister added: “President Buhari, the African Union’s Anti-Corruption Champion, who also has an impeccable reputation globally, remains the driver of the fight.

“No one, not the least the PDP under whose watch Nigeria was looted dry, can taint his image or reverse the gains of the fight.

“Anyone who disagrees that the anti-corruption fight is alive and well is free to dare us.”

The minister noted that the corruption allegations in some of the agencies predated the administration but they came to public knowledge because of the seriousness and speed with which the government is handling the cases.

He reiterated that the Administration’s fight against corruption was as strong as ever, with records of over 1,400 convictions, including recovered funds in excess of N800 billion.

He said the government is equally putting in place enduring institutional reforms that will deter acts of corruption.(NAN)