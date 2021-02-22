From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Following the confirmation of Victor Muruako as Chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) by the Senate, several groups have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment.

The groups include Transparency International, the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, as well as the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPTRE), Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) chapter.

In separate statements issued and signed by the Chairman Mr Nasiru, and Secretary Mr Otu Otu Eta, both of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, the labour unions thanked the President for appointing Muruako, pledging their loyalty to the Chairman and Management of the Commission.

The Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPTRE) FRC Chapter led by Mr Tanimola Sunday have also thanked the President for putting a for appointing Muruako.

In their words, they are happy ‘to be part of this great feat and heartily undertake to contribute to the progress and success of this Commission” under the leadership of the newly appointed Executive Chairman.’

They also pledged to partner with the management in its efforts to ensure that the Commission fulfills its mandate under the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

Similarly, Transparency International in a statement by Country Director Auwal Ibrahim Rafsanjani Musa, who heads the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), said the choice of Muruako by the President was worthy of commendation.

Musa expressed confidence in Muruako’s endeavours, commitment and capacity to drive the Commission’s mandate transparently and effectively to promote prudent and transparent fiscal management for the benefit of Nigeria and the economy.