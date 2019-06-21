Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Youth Alive Foundation (YAF) in collaboration with Youth Participation Against Corruption (YPAC) and UKaid, has called on the Federal Government to give adequate consideration to women and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in allocating political offices.

The foundation said they were unhappy that women and PWDs were not adequately considered in political appointments in previous administration, and appealed to the President to reverse that trend this period, as it will curb corruption and promote good governance.

Executive Director,Youth Alive Foundation, Dr. Udy Okon, who spoke at a consultative meeting with persons with disabilities in Abuja, on Thursday, disclosed that YAF secured the support of UKaid to champion the fight against corruption especially among youths, but it decided to include the plight of women and persons living with disabilities.

She said: “We are also working with tertiary institutions to expose students to the menace of corruption especially in education sectors where financial investments are diverted to other use.

“Development is incomplete if all voices are not being heard. The government need to hear from people with disabilities and the women. They need to be consulted when budgets are planned so they can make input on areas that concerns them”.

Chairman, Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPD), Kric Obomanu, in his remarks, stressed the need for enlightenment about the rights of PWDs.

He said: “People often think that PWDs are dysfunctional that they have nothing to offer to the development of the society. That’s a wrong thought and need to be corrected.”