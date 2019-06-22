Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Youth Alive Foundation (YAF) in collaboration with Youth Participation Against Corruption (YPAC) and UKaid, has called on Federal Government to give adequate consideration for women and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) in allocating political offices.

They were unhappy that women and PWDs were not adequately considered in political appointments in previous administration, and appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to reverse that trend this time around, as it will help in curbing corruption and promoting good governance.

Executive Director, YAF, Dr. Udy Okon, who spoke at a consultative meeting with persons with disabilities in Abuja, disclosed that the association secured the support of UKaid to champion the fight against corruption, especially among youths, but it decided to include the plight of women and persons living with disabilities.

She said: “We are also working with tertiary institutions to expose students to the menace of corruption especially in education sectors, where financial investments are diverted to other use. Development is incomplete if all voices are not being heard. The government needs to hear from people with disabilities and the women. They need to be consulted when budgets are planned so they can make input on areas that concern them.”