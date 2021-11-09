From Gyang Bere, Jos

The President of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN), Rev Dachollom Datiri, said that the Buhari administration is failing in fulfilling its campaign promises to Nigerians, in the face of rising insecurity and corruption.

Rev Datiri made the remark on Tuesday while declaring open the 100th General Church Council (GCC), held at the church headquarters, Jos.

‘On the Corruption perception index, Nigeria currently is 149 of 183 countries and the 2nd most corrupt country in Africa. We all can see corruption playing out in all sectors of national life, including the kind of lopsided appointment.

‘The current government needs to sit up soon as its campaign promises are suffering seriously in terms of fulfilment,’ the reverend said.

He lamented the level at which naira has depreciated against the Dollar which has negatively affected the price of goods and services, thereby making life difficult and hard for the average Nigerian.

‘Many families in Nigeria are struggling to feed these days. Government must work hard to reverse the situation,’ he said.

Rev Datiri decried the worsening security situation in the country which has continued to perish innocent lives and urged government and security agencies to rescue Christians who are under the captivity of Boko Haram.

‘Insecurity continues to worsen as the security architecture in the country appears to be unable to deal with the situation. Unfortunately, there appears to be a deliberate attempt to frustrate any effort to improve the situation.

‘It should be obvious that the problem goes beyond Boko Haram, or Fulani herders, or bandits, or kidnappers, or miscreants, or criminals or any name you may call them. Are these names not being used deceptively so that the real problem is not tackled?

‘Isn’t the problem ideological? Why is it hard for us to accept that there exists in this country people who believe in radical Islam and the Islamisation of this country by Jihad?

Rev Datiri said mischief makers who are bent on frustrating the smooth take-off of Karl Kum University (KKU), Vom will certainly pay dearly for it.

