President Muhammadu Buhari last week enjoined his ministers to work hard to achieve the objectives of his administration. He also used the occasion to review his first term accomplishments and said that the country had exited recession, restored economic growth, curbed inflation and shored up external reserves. He, however, admitted that the nation continues to face tough challenges and must build on the progress of the past four years so as to improve the wellbeing of Nigerians.

Much as we appreciate placing a positive spin on the country’s economic indices, we urge the new ministers to realise the gravity of the situation in the country and act accordingly. We commend the President for realising that the ministry of power needs two ministers, not one-third of a minister’s attention, as per 2015-2019. Indeed, we think the ministry needs a third minister solely to ensure that the industry gets adequate gas supply.

The minister of state should worry about power transmission. Electricity is apparently the Achilles heel of Nigeria’s development. Until it is sorted out, nothing prevails but stunted growth and retrogression. We cannot have a manufacturing industry without electricity. The electricity situation in Nigeria symbolises the failure of government.

We salute the Buhari administration for its efforts in rail transportation. A nation without rail transportation is often regarded as having no dependable means of transportation. We urge the ministers to speed up the rail projects. Why do Nigerian rail projects take 10 years whereas in East Africa similar projects take three years to complete? The Lagos State light rail has virtually been forgotten after 12 years, whereas it holds the key to normal traffic in Lagos. We, however, urge a re-think of investing in the rehabilitation of the colonial snail-rail at a time the world has graduated to bullet trains. Anything short of standard gauge would sooner or later dawn on everyone as a waste of money.

The ministry of mines and steel development should strain every sinew to complete the Ajaokuta Steel Complex after nearly 60 years. Agriculture offers the country the chance to grow and diversify and be rich. But it is regrettable that the government is not putting its money where its ambitions are. Whatever happened to the two dams in every state and the FCT promised four years ago to encourage year-round farming?

We urge the ministers of education to re-dedicate themselves to the realisation of the nation’s free and compulsory education in deed and in fact in our primary schools, devoid of lessons’ fees, handwork fees and examination fees. There should be a penalty for teachers who ask for such fees.

Teachers should be obliged to liaise with parents to ensure that the children do not absent themselves from school. Children who are not in school today will be tomorrow’s never-do-wells, a huge social liability.

The minister of finance, budget and planning and the economic advisers should work harder on fiscal policies, reduce inflation and create an atmosphere for a much lower interest rate. The 2 per cent growth rate for the year is lower than our population growth rate and it will not take us anywhere. Nigeria’s interest rate is one of the highest in the world, and it discourages borrowing from commercial banks. The Central Bank of Nigeria should reverse the situation to stimulate growth and development.

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice should advance the cause of democracy and the rule of law. He should be a stickler for due process. The minister of health should pay attention to the primary health clinics and liaise with the state and local governments to strengthen the primary health system. The works and housing minister should realise that the old highways were built in the 1970s, and can no longer cope with the enormous increase in traffic. Why would the country not adopt the American system of making huge outlays for highways every five years? Let the ministers make effort to improve the lives of Nigerians through their services.