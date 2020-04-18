Fred Eze, Abuja

The Presidency in the early hours of Saturday April 18, 2020 announced the death of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mallam Abba Kyari.

The deceased had tested positive for the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020, a statement signed by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina stated.

While praying that God will accept the deceased’s soul, the presidency said the funeral arrangements will be announced as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 51 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria. It also confirmed that the deadly disease claimed four lives on Friday.

NCDC in a tweet on Friday reported that 32 new cases were confirmed in Lagos, six in Kano, five in Kwara, two each in FCT, Oyo, Katsina and one each in Ogun and Ekiti.

It said: “As at 10:10 pm 17th April, there are 493 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 159 patients have been discharged and 17 deaths recorded.

Meanwhile breakdown of cases by states indicated that the Lagos has 283 cases, FCT- 69, Kano- 27, Osun- 20, Edo- 15, Oyo- 15, Ogun- 10, Kwara- 9, Katsina- 9, Bauchi- 6, Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6, Delta- 4, Ondo- 3, Ekiti- 3, Enugu- 2, Rivers-2, Niger- 2, Benue- 1 and Anambra- 1.