From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari’s mate in the Nigeria civil war and former army captain, Ahmed Adoke, has urged the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, to accelerate trial of leader of the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Adoke who expressed displeasure over the beating of war drums and secession threats also asked Buhari to translate words into actions in protecting the sovereignty of Nigeria.

In a statement in Abuja, yesterday, Adoke tasked Buhari to arrest the spate of secession threats with objectivity.

Adoke, who claimed to have fought the Nigeria civil war along with Buhari said news of Kanu’s arrest has not only restored calm and hope to the dozens of families who have lost their loved ones due to the atrocities of IPOB but also came with pride and eulogy for Nigeria’s secret police for their excellent job in ensuring the IPOB leader was apprehended abroad to face justice at home.

“Let truth be told, ever since its creation in 2014, the atrocities of the IPOB have caused more deaths, economic hardships, and infrastructural losses to the people they claim to represent than ever before.

“The resultant consequence of their inactions led the federal government of Nigeria to proscribe the group and labelled t a terrorist organization.

“Having jumped bail in 2017, Nnamdi Kanu had ample of time and opportunities to retrace his steps. Rather than do so, he outrightly militarized his loyalists and continued to incite them towards violent insurrections and killings across the South eastern Nigeria.

