Sunday Ani

President Muhammadu Buhari’s record on the rule of law has been described as alarming and below acceptable standard, author of Corruption and Human Rights Law in Africa, Dr. Kolawole Olaniyan, has declared.

He claimed that since Buhari assumed office, he has clearly shown that he did not have any regard for judges neither nor respect for rule of law or human rights.

Olaniyan, who is also a legal adviser at the Amnesty International’s Secretariat, London, argued that the president had treated judges with contempt on at least 40 occasions, a situation he said was already having corrosive consequences across the 36 states as it has emboldened governors to also disobey court orders as well as go after journalists and human rights defenders.