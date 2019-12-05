Chinelo Obogo

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said the decision to site the proposed University of Transportation in Daura, Katsina State, is an indication that the Executive Order No. 5 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on February 2, 2018, for the planning and execution of Projects is beginning to yield results.

He said this as President Buhari recently came under fire for citing the university in his hometown of Daura.

Onu said in a statement the order marks a revolutionary effort that will help move the country toward developing the necessary local human capital needed to fight poverty, create jobs, strengthen local manpower development, encourage indigenous technology capacity and enhance self-reliance.

He said 60 years ago, the rail system was operational as a means of public transportation but that it has now become inoperative because there is no indigenous capacity to maintain the system but the by establishing a transport school, people will be trained on how to improve the transportation system, which includes the railways.

“On February 2, 2018, President Muhammadu Buhari signed the Presidential Executive Order No. 5 for the Planning and Execution of Projects, Programmes and Contracts with Science, Engineering and Technology Component.

“This marks a revolutionary effort that will help move Nigeria toward developing the necessary local human capital she badly needs to fight poverty, create jobs, strengthen local manpower development, encourage indigenous technology capacity and enhance national self-reliance.

“This is better appreciated when we remember that some 60 years ago, the rail system was operational as a means of public transportation. It is sad that for a very long time, the rail system became inoperative because we lacked the indigenous capacity to even maintain the system. It is indeed heartwarming that with Executive Order No. 5, appropriate measures are being put in place to ensure that what happened in the past will not repeat itself in the future so as to ensure that the rail systemacross the country will be properly managed with indigenous manpower.