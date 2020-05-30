Vincent Kalu

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has described the five years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as a road that Nigeria shouldn’t have followed. The opposition party national chairman in a statement yesterday, stated that in the last five years, all negative indexes in Nigeria’s socio-political and economic life as a nation were activated. According to him, the last five years have been regrettable years of anguish to the people due to the glaring incompetence and incapacity to deliver good governance.

“Today Friday May 29, 2020, marks the fifth year of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). It has been five years of anguish for Nigerians that all negative indexes in our socio-political and economic life as a nation were activated. Looking back as a nation at the progress recorded in this country’s democratic journey in 2015 and where we are today, it would be difficult not have a regret.

“All gains after independence, the civil war as well as the era the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), successfully midwifed the nation’s democratic evolution up to the point of successfully seeing an opposition win and transit into power have been destroyed. This happened at a time small nations like Ghana witnessed astronomic growth in all spheres.

“In 2015 the global international community stood in salute for Nigeria for the great feat recorded in area of democracy, but rather than progress from it, the nation under the watch of APC has continued to go in retrogression. “Our general elections have been anything but fair, with security agencies and the election body abandoning their legitimate responsibilities of neutrality and fairness to being visibly partners of the ruling government.”

Secondus noted that Nigerians after five years are still baffled at what the country has become in the area of security. He stated that, “today, the story is better imagined, while Boko Haram is still menacing the North East region, it has given birth to cancerous twins- herdsmen and banditry spreading and enhancing bloodletting which has become the stock of this regime.” On corruption, he emphasised that, “the only true way to describe this segment is to simply rely on the international scorecard that already put corruption status of Nigeria as getting worse.”

The PDP chairman further stated that, “the greatest blow to our democracy has been in the destruction of democratic institutions. The separation of power, which was instituted, to help grow and deepen democracy has been flagrantly abused. In the last five years the Executive made sure that the other critical arms, the Legislature, the Judiciary and the Press are not given any conducive ground to operate.” According to Secondus, “never in the history of this country since the civil war has Nigerians been as divided as they are today. This administration by their style consciously activated all the indicators that divide us, tribalism, religious bigotry and nepotism, among others. This they did easily by running a bias government with their 95/5% sharing formula of positions and resources.”

On economy, the chairman of the opposition party, said, “in five years of APC, one very glaring area it has shown clear incapacity is in the management of the economy. Under their watch the country had gone into recession and out and by their own admittance we are walking back into it.”