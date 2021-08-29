The other day, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State lamented that over 100,000 indigenes of the state had been killed since the outbreak of Boko Haram insurgency. There have also been killings and abductions in other parts of the country.

The climate of insecurity is scaring investors, causing capital flight and accounting for the sharp drop in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country. A recent data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) indicated a drastic drop in FDI to its lowest level in over 11 years, crashing to $77.97 million in Q2 2021, compared to $154.76 million and $148.59 million recorded in the first quarter and Q2 2020 respectively.

While the nation’s insecurity predates Buhari’s administration, the buck stops at his desk. He came to power on the premise to correct the shortcomings of his predecessors. It is also necessary to remind him that his campaign for office centred on fighting insecurity, eradicating corruption and fixing the economy. To succeed, he must desist from blame game and face the challenges at hand.

The war against terror and general insecurity needs more pragmatic approach. It now seems that the terrorists are ahead of the security agencies. That narrative must change. The security chiefs may need to change tactics if the war must be won. The president should also review some of his policies and strategies in the prosecution of the war. All hands must be on deck to overcome our security challenges. The terrorists should no longer be treated with kid gloves.

Though the president’s tenure is less than two years, he can still use the remain- ing period to make appreciable impact. Apart from tackling insecurity, the president should also address poverty, hunger and unemployment, the major triggers of insecurity. Let the president walk his talk and put round pegs in round holes. He should also be open to good advice. In all, the success or otherwise of his presidency will largely depend on how he handles the crippling insecurity.