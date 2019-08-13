Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration of marginalising Christians in the country, particularly Christians communities in Northern Nigeria.

He said Christians communities in Northern Nigeria are being targeted by Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen where they rape, kill both children and the aged.

Chief Fani-Kayode disclosed this on Tuesday in Jos while presenting a lecture, titled “Good Governance in Nigeria today: A crucial role of the Church”, held at the Nigeria Bible Translation Trust (NBTT), Jos, Plateau State.

“The church has to set an example by coming together as one to encourage Christians all over the country, we have over 100 millions of Christians in this country, we need a strong church and a church that does not only shows but cares.

“I believe that the Christian community in this country has said all they can possibly say; Christians are not in charge of security agencies, Christians are not in charge of the judiciary, Christians are not in charge of the Executive, Christians are not in charge of the Legislature, Christians are not in charge of anything in this country any more.

“We must be sensitive as Christians to the challenges we are facing in Nigeria. If we want peace in Nigeria, then nobody should torment, marginalise, enslave or attempt to destroy the Christian faith.

“The target on Christians by any group of people, or by those that for some reasons don’t want to see them alive, is unacceptable. We need to come together and urge our government to do something in that direction to ensure that the safety and security of this country is guaranteed,” he said.

Fani-Kayode challenged Christians in the country to pray and also work as instructed by God to protect themselves because “if you only pray in your home without work, you will be stabbed to death.

“Our people are being targeted and our people are being killed not just Christians but all over the country; Christians are meant to rise up with a passion against evil, this is what Christianity is all about, the ability to resist evil.”

He urged Christians leaders in the country not to relax but come out strongly and speak the truth against evil, stand up for the weak, speak for the voiceless and stand up for the oppressed.

“We must point out where there is an act of injustice against one person, whether you are a Christian, Muslim and even an unbeliever that doesn’t believe in God, an action against one of these people is an action against all of us.

“What we can do is to go back to our churches and encourage our people that we must speak to our government and tell the government to do the right thing for people like Leah Sharibu who was, as far as I am concerned, was abandoned by this government.

“I don’t believe for one minute that they have pushed hard enough for her to be free, she was the only Christian among those girls that was not freed, and they came out boldly and said because she is a Christian she will not be freed, and I expect the government to do far more than what they are doing,” he said.