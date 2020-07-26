Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has described President Muhammadu Buhari as a stabilising force who has used his honest leadership and visionary economic policies to stabilise the country, as well as creating a promising, sustainable self-reliant economy at the most trying time in the country.

The governor pointed out that the president’s honest management of resources and selflessness has helped in no small way in stabilising the polity and refocusing the economy on the part of recovery and self-reliance, saying that but for the president’s manifest honest leadership and relentless onslaught against corruption, the country would have collapsed.

Uzodinma who spoke yesterday when a delegation of Coalition of Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders of Nigeria led by its Chairman, Mohamadu Salihu Danlami, visited him in his office in Owerri, said that it was convenient for people to complain of the heightened insecurity situation in the country, forgetting that there was a time Boko Haram was occupying more than 24 LGAs in the country.

He noted that as a war commander, Buhari has brought his experience to bear on the onslaught against terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements.

He said that unlike in the past when the military were ill equipped, the president has strengthened the security apparatchik with the necessary weapons to defend the country.

He said the president’s regular interaction with security chiefs showed that he is personally interested in how they carry out their assignments.

On the economy, Uzodinma said that the recent world Bank report giving Nigerian economy a pass mark in growth has confirmed that the government’s economic policies were yielding results.

He also commended the president for his initiative in improving on the internally generated revenue by exploring other revenue heads outside crude oil.

The former chairman of the Senate committee on Customs and Excise said that it was salutary to note that under President Buhari’s watch, the internal revenue from the Customs department has doubled.

He emphasized on the Federal Government’s efforts in internal revenue yield, noting that it was heartwarming that in spite of the COVID-19 devastating effects on oil revenues, other revenue generating agencies have redoubled their efforts because of the transparent manner the president has been handling the economy.

Earlier in his address, the chairman of the youths coalition, Danlami said that he was in Owerri to convey his organisation’s appreciation to the governor for being a detrabalised leader, adding that those casting aspersions on President Buhari’s leadership were those who do not wish the country well.