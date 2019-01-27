George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The South East Coordinator of Atiku/ Obi support group known as (Atikulation 2019), Onwurah Ikechukwu, has said that the incompetence of President Muhammadu Buhari is overwhelming the country and her people and Nigerians must vote him and his cabals out of office on February 16.

This is even as he has accused President Buhari of allegedly turning the country into a fascist state in his desperate bid to remain in power.

Onwurah who stated this in Owerri, Imo State, capital during the meeting of all the state coordinators of the group and supporters of Atiku/Obi project noted that the nation is in distress and that the only way in which the country could be recovered is by voting massively for the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, as president.

According to him, “Buhari’s incompetence has overwhelmed the country. In 2015 Nigerians made a blind choice and committed a discretional democratic suicide in voting President Muhammadu Buhari and APC government who hoodwinked us with deceitful change mantra into power. Today, we are a nation in bondage as President Buhari is trying to turn the country into fascist state in his desperate bid to cling to power.”

He said that they had resolved with great passion and unity of purpose to massively mobilise across the 36 states of the federation and in all geo-political zones of the country to vote for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi to become the President and Vice President respectively on February 16, 2019.

Onwurah who urged Nigerians to join the divine mandate of voting out the APC and its bad governance described Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as a distribalised man, successful businessman who is totally committed to the restructuring of the country, massive youth employment, good governance and a democrat that respects the rule of law.