Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

A university don and politician, Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela, has called on Nigerians to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari for his second term in office saying his continued infrastructural initiative will drive a rapid and laudable development in the country.

Prof. Olowofela, who is also contesting for House of Representatives, Ido/Ibarapa East Federal Constituency in the February 2019 general elections stated this, over the weekend, while speaking with electorate in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State.

According to Olowofela, “God wants to favour Nigerians, a reason he spares life of President Buhari because his adversaries’ mission was to kill him.

“We can conspicuously see the rail line by the president along Olowofela village in Ido Local Government Area and this leads to Akufo and other areas.

“For Nigerian youths seeking greener pasture in London and other developed countries, what enhances their developments is infrastructures because infrastructure like good roads, transportation system, electricity and others enhances rapid development.

“You can see companies like Exide Battery, Dunlop tyre and others that have left Nigeria for Ghana. If we can allow President Buhari to maintain this developmental tempo, companies both local and international will come here to develop our economy.

“For example, if you have a business that earns you a N1 profit per product, that means if 100 million can consume your product, that is N100 million profit.

“So, this place will develop rapidly, our youths will be gainfully employed but if we don’t build our infrastructure just like Buhari is doing, we will continue with the economic challenges.

“We have all the best economic resources but we lacked good leaders to help us administer them”, Olowofela said.

Prof. Olowofela extolled the virtue of the incumbent governor of Oyo State, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, for his dedication to serve people of the state. According to him, the most lover of people of the state is Ajimobi.

He continued, ” I even pity him most times because sometimes after we finished meeting with him at about 1 am midnight, it was this time the governor will start attending to mammoth visitors.

“He may not leave office until dawn, meaning that he has little or no time for his personal life and this means he has not misused the privilege to serve people of the state.

“He also has courage to serve and this has led to infrastructural developments and relative peace in the state.

“In time past, there would have been hullabaloo during electioneering period like this, but this has become things of the past and we know that it is peace that drives developments.

“Therefore, I pray that he will win his senatorial mandate come February 16, 2019”, the immediate past Commissioner for Education in the state, stated.

Also speaking, the overall leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the local council area, Alhaji Kamorudeen Ajisafe, said some of the present crop of federal lawmakers from the state are not capable and a reason some are replaced with capable ones to have quality representations from the state.

Ajisafe noted that the choice of Prof. Olowofela in the federal constituency is because of political positions he had held in the past coupled with the fact that he had reached peak of his academy as a professor.

He maintained that he is the right candidate to represent Ido/Ibarapa East Federal Constituency at the green chamber of National Assembly.