From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Osita Izunaso, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s international investment drive will turn Nigeria into Africa investor’s hub.

He insisted that his recent trips to Saudi Arabia, France and South Africa were clear indications of his passion to fulfill his campaign promise of revamping the economy.

Senator Izunaso, the chairman, Board of Trustees of the Kpakpando Foundation for Persons with Disabilities (KFPD), further noted that there is never a better time for aggressive pursuit of investment than now.

He maintained that President Buhari is creating the enabling environment for businesses to thrive not just in Nigeria but also across the African continent.

Speaking when some APC members paid him a courtney visit in his office in Abuja,

Izunaso said: “What is really important is job and wealth creation, which is what the president is bent on achieving by his business trips. He is ensuring that the ideas behind the creation of AfCFTA are actualized by creating the platform to further identify and proffer solutions to challenges militating against intra-African trade; and generate market information needed to connect buyers and sellers throughout the continent.”

Izunaso also noted that the Buhari administration has, through his ease of doing business policy, transformed Nigeria into investors’ hub by investing heavily on infrastructures across the country to woo investors into the country.

While noting that Buhari has not disappointed Nigerians since assuming office, the APC stalwart said: “the President has fulfilled most of his promises. No government in the history of this country has invested heavily on infrastructure like the Buhari administration.

“We hope to see the president going out and advocating for this country to get more investment so that we can take everyone out of poverty. That is really what is important. We see it as an investment with worthwhile returns,” he said.