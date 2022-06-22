As part of events commemorating this year’s June 12 Democracy Day, President Muhammadu Buhari addressed Nigerians through a letter, which was publicised in most national dailies, highlighting his score card in the last seven years, some low moments and other things he will do before leaving office, including his firm resolve to bequeath a sustainable democratic culture. President Buhari also assured to provide an enabling environment for a free, fair and credible electoral system. In other words, the president is committed to ensure that the 2023 general election is free, fair and transparent.

In the June 15 address entitled: “Letter to Nigerians at Democracy Day Season, President Muhammadu Buhari elaborately explained: “When this administration decided to change our Democracy Day from 29th May to 12th June in my first tenure, it was not only to honour the sacrifices of the men and women of our country who fought for the return to democracy but also to demonstrate our commitment to satisfy the aspirations of the people and creating an environment for democracy to be an accepted way of life.” Coming three days after his June 12, 2022, Democracy Day national broadcast, the president said he used the letter to highlight and elaborate on some of the developments in the last 12 months of his administration. Among the areas highlighted were the efforts of the government in tackling the menace of insecurity, manifested in banditry, kidnapping and other forms of violence in the country.

He stressed that contrary to the impression that his administration is only applying the military option in fighting terrorism and insecurity, it is also tackling the root causes by addressing the issues of unemployment and poverty through various policies/programmes in conjunction with multilateral organisations. The president also claimed that in the last one year, “the Oil and Gas Free Trade zones have been strengthened and have attracted over 19 companies and an investment of $16.4 billion in oil and gas related projects.”

On infrastructure, the president stated: “We are focused on ensuring that our infrastructure drive is key to economic growth and one that can be felt in all corners of Nigeria. Building critical infrastructure in our ports is also opening up opportunities for the Nigerian economy. The reduced journey times that commuters are reporting will remain a permanent fixture of our economy that will lead to efficiency, cost saving and ease of doing business.” Other interventions, according to the president, included the disbursement of N422.98 billion to 342,817 enterprises nationwide which led to creation of an estimated 2.16 million jobs, N6 billion given to 32,570 smallholder farmers while 4000 micro-retailers have benefitted from the micro small and medium enterprises distributor-finance programme.

He also touched on the 2023 general elections, focusing on the significant electoral reforms made by his administration, through the Electoral Act to ensure an enduring democratic culture in the country. Although the president had addressed some of the issues highlighted in the letter, in his 2020 and this year’s Democracy Day Speech, it does not in any way diminish its significance. In 2020, apart from the promise of instituting an enduring democratic culture, the president had pledged putting in place structures that would lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years, averaging 10 million in a year. The pledge is yet to be kept. On the contrary, unemployment has been on the rise, especially among the youths. According to a recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria’s unemployment rate has risen from 27.1 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, to 33 per cent.

With epileptic power supply, multiple tax regime and the pervasive climate of insecurity across the country, the ease of doing business has been extremely poor. The menace has worsened in the last two years, forcing leading multinational organisations to divest from the country. The off-season elections in some states and recent primaries by political parties for various positions were characterised by vote buying and other electoral infractions, casting doubts on actualising the agenda by the administration to institute a credible democratic culture in the land.

It is commendable that the president dwelt so much on ensuring a free, fair and transparent election. This is not the first time he would be making such a pronouncement. What is important now is for the president to keep the promise. Given that he is at the twilight of his tenure, Buhari owes Nigerians the duty of ensuring that their votes count in the 2023 elections. Nigerians also look up to him for the protection of life and property. It is encouraging that the President admitted in his letter that doing so remains the primary purpose of his administration. Even with his remaining last months in office, he should put the words into action, if only to convince Nigerians that he truly cares for them.

We commend the President for the letter and for keeping the ship of state afloat in the last seven years despite many challenges. We enjoin him to keep to his promise of providing the enabling environment for an enduring democratic culture.

