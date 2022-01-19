From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, is now following the Tinubu media support group on Twitter.

The presidential media aide, who has over 1.2 million followers, joined the microblogging site in April 2015 and follows 365 other Twitter users.

The Tinubu Media Support Group (TMS) with the handle @TinubuMediaS was opened this month following former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu’s public declaration to contest for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The profile of the group describes it as “Volunteer Media Support, BAT Fans, Promoters of BAT’23 project.”

So far, the group follow 455 Twitter users and it is being followed by 954 followers including the presidential spokesman.

President Muhammadu Buhari had declined to disclose his choice of successor in a recent media interview with Channels Television, saying he would rather keep it to himself to prevent the individual from being “eliminated.”

Buhari had said: “No. I wouldn’t because he may be eliminated if I mention it. I better keep it secret.”

Tinubu had on January 10th, while in the State House Abuja, disclosed that he had informed President Buhari of his intention to vie for the presidential ticket of the ruling party.

He said as a democrat, President Buhari did not stop him from attempting to pursue his lifelong ambition.

The APC chieftain had while responding on if he had informed President Buhari about his ambition said: “I will answer that with categorical yes. I’ve informed the President of my intention but I have not informed Nigerians yet. I’m still consulting. And I have no problem consulting. And I’ve not set a parameter of limitation to the extent of how many people will I consult. You will soon hear, all you want to hear is the categorical declaration. You’ve gotten the truth from me that I have informed Mr President of my ambition, you don’t expect more answers than that.”