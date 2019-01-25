Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s neglect of the Niger Delta would be the determining factor in the general election.

The governor said this, yesterday, during the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally in Akinima, Ahoada West Local Government Area of the state, where he alleged that president Buhari, through deliberate manipulation, refused to fund major projects across the Niger Delta.

He said: “Even though the Niger Delta produces the wealth of the nation, there is no funding of projects in the area.

“Look at the East-West Road, no serious attempt has been made to fund the project. All other projects in the area have been abandoned. Instead, few projects are found in the North and South West.”

He charged the people of Ahoada West Local Government Area to vote for Atiku Abubakar, so as to address the developmental challenges of the Niger Delta region.

He said unlike the All Progressives Congress (APC), the PDP was built on the fulfilment of promises and the enhancement of the welfare of the people.

“When PDP makes a promise, it goes ahead to fulfil the promise. Everywhere in Nigeria, people are voting for the PDP because they keep their promises,” he said.

Commenting on the alleged plot by the APC to disrupt the general election in the state, Governor Wike said they lacked the capacity to stop polls from holding in the state.

“APC cannot stop the elections from holding in Rivers State. They think they have monopoly of violence. They are engaged in in-fighting and they should face the consequences of their disrespect for the rule of law.

“I call on the president to call members of his party in Rivers State to order. They should stop threatening us that there will be no election. If there is no election in Rivers State, then, there will be no election across the country,” he said.

Governor Wike said the APC will not be allowed to create cattle grazing routes in Rivers State.

On the claim by the factional governorship candidate of Accord Party that projects cannot create jobs, Governor Wike noted that perpetual governorship aspirant does not understand the development process.

He said the factional governorship candidate of Accord Party could not successfully operate a dance club. Hence, he has no business contesting the position of a governor.

Rivers PDP Chairman, Felix Obuah, said the people were happy with the governor’s achievements in the area.

He presented Rivers West PDP senatorial candidate, Mrs Betty Apiafi, PDP candidate for Ahoada West/ONELGA Federal Constituency, Prince Uchechukwu Nnam-Obi and PDP candidate for Ahoada West State Constituency, Okpokiri Okpokiri, to the people and asked them to vote him.

The PDP candidate for Ahoada West State constituency, Okpokiri Okpokiri, called on the people to give total support for Governor Wike and all PDP candidates