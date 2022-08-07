From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
Member of the House of Representatives representing Daura/Sandamur/ Mai adua Federal Constituency of Kastina State, Fatuhu Muhammed has resigned from the All Progressives Congress ( APC).
Muhammed, who represents President Muhammadu Buhari in the National Assembly, is also the son of the President’s elder brother.
The lawmaker, who announced his resignation in a letter dated July 13, 2022, which surfaced online, on Sunday, did not give any reason for his exit from the ruling party.
The letter, which was addressed to to the APC chairman, Sarkin Yara A Ward, Daura read in part: “This is to notify you that I have resigned my membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC), with no immediate effect commencing from Wednesday the 13th day of July , 2022. Attached herewith is my party membership registration slip with slip No.KT/DRA/10/00002.”
