From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Member of the House of Representatives representing Daura/Sandamur/ Mai adua Federal Constituency of Kastina State, Fatuhu Muhammed has resigned from the All Progressives Congress ( APC).

Muhammed, who represents President Muhammadu Buhari in the National Assembly, is also the son of the President’s elder brother.

The lawmaker, who announced his resignation in a letter dated July 13, 2022, which surfaced online, on Sunday, did not give any reason for his exit from the ruling party.