From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dismissed President Muhammadu Buhari’s new year broadcast as “empty” and “directionless”.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, yesterday, stated that the new year address underscores the urgent need for Nigerians to come together to salvage the country.

The party noted that it is appalling that “on new year day, all that President Buhari could offer a troubled and frustrated nation was a regurgitated script full of lame excuses and empty promises that address nothing.” It stated that President Buhari has allegedly not demonstrated the capacity to play his own part in finding solutions to the security and economic challenges plaguing the country under the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.

“The myriads of lame excuses in Mr. President’s address again underlines our national misfortune of a weak leadership that is unable to resolutely confront and vanquish bandits, terrorists, kidnappers and vandals who are now holding our nation hostage, ravaging our communities, kidnapping and beheading our compatriots without restrain.

“The least Nigerians expected from Mr. President, in the new year, was a decisive will to tackle our security challenges by reviewing his parade and heeding the demands by Nigerians to rejig our nation’s security architecture. The situation at hand requires more than an armchair commander in chief who only dwells on excuses for manifest failures. President Buhari’s new year address only points to the fact that our nation is in dire need of a leadership that is willing, able and ready to engage from the fronts.”