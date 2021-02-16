From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate yesterday said it would screen newly nominated Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa today.

President Muhamnadu Buhari, had in a letter forwarded to the Senate, requested the confirmation of Bawa as new chairman of the anti-graft agency. The President in the letter read by President of the Senate,Ahmad Lawan, pleaded for the expeditious consideration of the request.

“Distinguished colleagues, screening of the newly appointed EFCC Chairman, will be done in plenary in line with our tradition and in particular, for thoroughness it requires.”

He, however, didn’t specify when the screening would be done since the communication would have to pass through legislative processes of being listed on the Senate’s order paper, upon which the leader of the upper legislative chamber would move a motion for the date for the exercise.

In July, former acting chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, was suspended by Buhari for allegedly siphoning funds and assets recovered when he held sway.

The agency had been under the headship of Mr. Ahmed Umar in an acting capacity since the suspension of Magu.