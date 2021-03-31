From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said the routine overseas medical checkup embarked upon by President Muhammadu Buhari is a direct indictment of his Presidency over its failure to fix the country’s healthcare system.

The PDP, in a statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was worrisome that under President Buhari, State House Clinic has become so moribund that it cannot provide a simple medical checkup service for Mr. President.

The opposition party noted that it has nothing against where any person, including President Buhari, seeks his or her medical services.

However, the party said it was worrisome that the Presidency is taking no decisive steps to fix the health care system, “ostensibly because Mr. President can afford overseas medical treatment at tax payers’ expense.”

“The PDP is disturbed that while Mr. President jets out for medical treatment in well-equipped hospitals abroad, our hospitals and medical personnel are in very sorry situation while millions of our compatriots suffer, with many dying on daily basis from conditions that have simple medical solutions.

“It is indeed heartrending that Nigerians are suffering this huge misfortune of having this highly insensitive, incompetent and corrupt leadership of very selfish individuals who do not care about the welfare of other citizens.

“More saddening is that all the institutions, policies and programmes established by the PDP, which hitherto ensured access to affordable healthcare for Nigerians have been wrecked by the Buhari administration.”