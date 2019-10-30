Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Chief Official Photographer to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bayo Omoboriowo, has renovated some blocks of classrooms and distributed 1000 fully loaded school bags and writing materials at Ijero High School in Ekiti state.

Using his foundation Bayo Omoboriowo Foundation, he said the project tagged ‘school action programme’ was done within one month to transform the destiny of his local community using education as a layout.

The President’s photographer who said he has been doing this since the age of 18, both in Ekiti and Lagos states, explained that he is all about social-impact projects, utilising his primary gifting – Photography and other creative expressions as a tool for intervention.

Bayo who declined to mention the cost involved, said the focus of his interventions has evolved in recent times into more tangible actions, driven largely by “my commitment to contribute my quota towards improving the socio-economic index of target area: Nigeria’s youth.”

He said he was compelled to give back to the society, especially students, because God had favoured him by affording him with the privilege to work with Mr. President.