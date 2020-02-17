Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has described as a fake news report that President Muhammadu Buhari is purportedly billed to travel to the United Kingdom for 20 days, and from there proceed to Saudi Arabia.

It has therefore urged Nigerians to be careful what they consume as news, and also share with others, particularly from social media.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, further described the report as falsehood from mischievous minds.

He said: “Purveyors of fake and concocted information are currently on overdrive, and Nigerians are urged to be careful about what they consume as news, and also share with others, particularly from social media.

“An unfounded information has been making the rounds that President Muhammadu Buhari is billed to travel to the United Kingdom for 20 days, and from there proceed to Saudi Arabia, and then Austria. Fake. It is nothing but falsehood from mischievous minds.

“Members of the first family, ministers, top government officials, the military, and other key institutions, are equally objects of this orchestrated falsehood, coming from enemies of national cohesion.

“We urge Nigerians to be discriminatory about what they accept as credible information, and restrain themselves from sharing what they have not authenticated as genuine. That is how we can all collectively beat the malevolent minds at their pernicious games.”