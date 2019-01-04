Chukwuma Udegbunam,

I think we can all see where President Buhari is taking our blessed country to. This man who won election through identity politics cannot fight an election of ideas. He is now preparing to steal it for himself, like the looting bandits in Zamfara State. He will rob Nigeria of our votes and run back to his hideout.

The problem he has is not with corruption; it is sad to say that it comes naturally in politics. His problem is that he is even too slow to lie, quick enough to cover all his tricks. He is appointing his own niece to oversee the election bureaucracy, while readying the army he once led to control the streets. The excuses his poor advisers come up with can be mistaken for laughter at us all.

Either these decisions are being made by a very old and very tired man, or by someone who stopped caring about us. I think the answer to both of these is true, but you can judge for yourselves.

What kind of leader that cannot think about infrastructure and wages in the same month, commit to appearing at a simple debate, or even try to solve the crisis in Zamfara and the North East?

Buhari is the kind of leader who says that our crippling poverty today is “the foundation” of what is next. This house of cards is built on nothing – he has provided no jobs, no opportunities, and no foreign investments.

In the 1930s, the United States came out of a terrible time with a New Deal. We are not being promised anything new, instead we are promised the Next Level. Four more years of Buhari’s incompetence and those of us who are not fortunate enough to be in his family will be left with nothing at all.