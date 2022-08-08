From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Member of the House of Representatives representing Daura/Sandamur/ Mai adua Federal Constituency of Kastina State, Fatuhu Muhammed has resigned from the All Progressives Congress ( APC).

Muhammed, who represents President Muhammadu Buhari in the National Assembly, announced his resignation in a letter dated July 13, 2022, which surfaced online, on Sunday.

The letter, which was addressed to to the APC chairman, Sarkin Yara A Ward, Daura read in part: “This is to notify you that I have resigned my membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC), with no immediate effect commencing from Wednesday the 13th day of July , 2022. Attached herewith is my party membership registration slip with slip No.KT/DRA/10/00002.”