President, Merit Group, a construction consortium based in the United States of America, Dr. Nathaniel C. Uba, has described the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari as a blessing to Nigeria.

He said an independent economy like Nigeria’s where ingredients that propel fast growth are lacking, the country needs patient and a prudent manager, who is allergic to stealing or amassing of needless wealth.

Uba, who was a governorship candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) in Imo State said without serious corruption war, efforts to revive the nation’s economy would be proved futile.

“No nation can thrive with such level of corruption manipulations as found in Nigeria. I praised the Nigeria masses for making the best choice by re-electing President Buhari at this critical time, where the seed of corruption sowed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) government is still biting hard on the economy,” he said.

Uba praised Buhari’s corruption campaign for its fruitfulness and expressed hope in the ability of the president to fulfil his electoral promises.

He assured of the president’s capacity to deal with the challenges, just as he asked Nigerians not to be deceived by the unnecessary criticism of the opposition party, but to rally round and support him to succeed.