From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Ahead of the scheduled 2023 general elections, the Senator representing Katsina North Senatorial zone (popularly referred to as Daura zone) at the National Assembly, Senator Ahmed Baba-Kaita, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and pitched camp with the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“Today opens a fresh page in our match to genuinely entrench democracy and significantly affirm the very eloquent voice of the people on whose mandate we have served over the last four years,” Baba-Kaita said in a press statement on Wednesday.

The statement accused the APC-led Katsina State government of “willful refusal of the administration to uphold the basic foundation of democracy,” even as he alleged certain form of marginalisation of critical stakeholders, by the APC leadership in the state.

The statement signed by the Senator’s Media Adviser, Malam Abdulkadir Lawal, said that, “as a loyal party man and responsive democrat whose expansive support base in his constituency has remained pivotal to his passion for the reciprocal growth and development of his people, Distinguished Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita has followed the recent events in Katsina state with keen interest and deep concern.

“Of notable implication among many of this numerous concerns is the gradual loss of credibility in Governor Masari-led administration, particularly in the avowed refusal to conduct local government elections across the state in time.

“The recent congresses at state and ward levels, with no identified genuine pro-government delegates are clearly a rape of grassroots politicians and genuine party foot-soldiers who were rigged out of open contest.

“The total absence of a level playing field speaks volumes about an already orchestrated decline to anti-democratic principles and challenges every good conscience including ours.

“As an advocate of transparency, accountability and continuous entrenchment of popular will, Senator Kaita cannot afford to continue sharing the tent of undemocratic merchandise clearly being executed against his people by the state government and party leadership.

“A clear stock taking of where Katsina state stands today, is already enough burden on good conscience.

“Our good people, in their millions, have excused deprivation, poverty and hunger for too long.

“They have endured the risk to their lives and wellbeing imposed by the incapacity of the state government to tackle insecurity head-on.

“They have been denied enough, already, by the state government. We cannot deny them their right of choice. “The serial denial of the people’s mandate at the recent congresses among other related developments has finally found expression in our answer to the clarion call of our people to vacate the APC following very wide consultations.

“The fresh page from the decision to join the Peoples’ Democratic Party represents the ideals of representativeness in mandate, goodwill and an even more determined desire and opportunity to provide succour, comfort and the much-needed dividends of democracy to the people.”