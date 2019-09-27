Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government has said the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari is honouring the invitation of President Cyril Ramaphosa for a state visit on October 3 is an indication of the desire of Nigeria to sustain and improve the subsisting cordial relations between both countries.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Mustapha Suleiman, made the disclosure when he led the Nigerian delegation as co-chair to the senior officials/experts meeting of the ninth session of the Nigeria-South Africa Bi-National Commission (BNC) in Pretoria, South Africa.

Suleiman said the visit was coming despite the unfortunate series of events that have transpired recently in South Africa.

Suleiman noted that it had been six years since such a meeting was last held and expressed belief that it was long overdue.

“The main focus of this meeting is to ensure the finalisation of all relevant draft Agreement/Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), especially the ones that fall within the purview of the areas of interest as indicated by President Muhammadu Buhari and President Cyril Ramaphosa, namely, defence and security, energy and socio-economic, trade and politics.

The identified areas will foster increased cooperation and collaboration that would mutually benefit our two countries and peoples.”

Director-General of the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), Mr. Kgabo Mahoai, thanked the Nigerian delegation for attending the BNC.